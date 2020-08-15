How a BBC show helped shape Africa



Elizabeth Ohene (C) and Robin White (R) grilled UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1989 about her opposition to sanctions in South Africa





As BBC Focus on Africa marks its 60th anniversary, among its previous deputy editors, Ghanaian reporter Elizabeth Ohene, recalls at her time with the radio program, how its journalism altered and how it helped shape the continent.

I signed up with Focus on Africa in September 1986. I left the program in July 2000.

The group I signed up with was a little group, controlled absolutely by Robin White, the editor,and the voice of the programme, Chris Bickerton

My intro on air was a shock to the system; an undoubtedly Ghanaian accented English was not precisely what individuals were utilized to on Focus on Africa – not the BBC hierarchy and definitely not the listeners.

Until then, the BBC voices seemed like the BBC, clipped, upper Middle-Class, classy, public-school informed English and the …