How 60 Minutes hidden camera footage sparked a Labor war

A federal Labor MP’s offensive texts were released to the press last night after secret footage from his office featured in a TV show that got one of his true colleagues sacked.

In the private text messages, backbencher Anthony Byrne said that he wanted to ‘p**s on the corpse’ of former federal Labor MP Alan Griffin, called a female politician a ‘drunk’ and an unnamed female Labor activist a ‘ratf***er’.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese today said the texts were ‘completely unacceptable and inappropriate’ but said Mr Byrne will keep his job as deputy chair of parliament’s intelligence and security committee.

The messages were released by former Victorian minister Adem Somyurek who was simply sacked on Monday after a 60 Minutes investigation accused him of recruiting party members to influence internal elections, a practice known as branch-stacking, which that he denies.

The show featured secret CCTV footage of Mr Somyurek in Mr Byrne’s electorate office in Cranbourne West, south-east Melbourne.

Viewers could see whose office it was as the footage showed a map of Mr Byrne’s electoral division of Holt on the wall.

Mr Somyurek and Mr Byrne were political allies with such a close bond that one source described them as ‘blood brothers’ – but their friendship collapsed towards the finish of this past year.

Mr Somyurek believes he was deliberately setup in a ‘sting’ operation to oust him.

On Wednesday night, Mr Byrne declined to discuss who setup the cameras in his office or how the footage came into the hands of 60 Minutes.

He said however co-operate with investigations by police and Victoria’s anti-corruption body.

‘I welcome investigations in to corruption, with no place in the party I enjoy,’ that he said.

‘Because I actually do not want to cross over or impede any investigations which may be occurring, I’m unable to comment further at this time in time.’

Mr Byrne said that he believes Mr Somyurek released a ‘handpicked selection’ of his texts in revenge after that he agreed to co-operate with the investigations.

But Mr Somyurek said he wasn’t angry together with his former friend.

‘When I was reading the texts, I burst out crying. Not in anger but over the friendship and the battles we fought. We were like brothers,’ he told The Australian.

‘I don’t have any anger towards Anthony, I am angry at those individuals who have exploited him.’

A source told Daily Mail Australia that Mr Somyurek released the texts because ‘he feels he has nothing to lose’.

On Wednesday, Mr Albanese said he had maybe not spoken to Mr Byrne yet because he failed to know his office was involved, claiming he ‘did not recognise it’ in the footage.

But labor leader spoke to Mr Byrne last night to ‘check on his welfare.’

Mr Albanese said the MP reassured him that he had ‘acted legally constantly.’

Attorney-General Christian Porter described installing a recording device having an MP’s office as a serious concern.

‘At a federal level, you can find very strict rules in regards to the use and authorised utilization of surveillance devices which, essentially, restrict that use to law enforcement agencies,’ that he told parliament on Wednesday.

‘The level of concern we might have, and whether that matter might require further inquiry, would turn very substantially on whether the member in question had themselves authorised or otherwise had knowledge of installing that device. That is apparently a very obvious and first question.’

Under Victorian law, recording a conversation doesn’t require the consent of the person being recorded, unlike some other states.

Former Labor leader Bill Shorten, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and retired federal MP Michael Danby are also at the mercy of criticism in the text messages.

In one of the messages to Mr Somyurek, Mr Byrne promises to ruin the career of a Labor operative.

‘Because if she mucks you up I am going to make sure she guest stars in the next Four Corners hatchet job on China. Which I will be on. Watch her, she’s a ratf***er,’ he wrote.

The Victorian backbencher used vile language expressing his disdain for Mr Griffin: ‘I would like Griffin destroyed. I want his head cut off after which I am going to p**s on his corpse’.

He wrote to Mr Somyurek on another occasion: ‘On the plane with Bill (Shorten) and the drunk (female Labor figure). She’s dribbling s**t.’

Mr Byrne also expressed his anger towards the Victorian Premier: ‘Hope Daniel (Andrews) enjoys the victory. I hope this signs his death warrant politically’.

Daniel Andrews were on the warpath on Wednesday as he vowed to ‘clean-up’ his party after a major scandal claimed three of his ministers and sparked a police investigation.

The Victorian Premier apologised to hard-working Labor supporters on Wednesday after allegations of ‘industrial scale’ branch-stacking were levelled in a 60 Minutes programme on Sunday night.

Branch-stacking is when new party members are recruited to influence the outcome of internal elections. The practice is against both Liberal and Labor guidelines and will be illegal if it involves faking addresses or forging signatures.

The 60 Minutes show aired a number of recorded CCTV footage and phone calls which allegedly showed former minister for municipality Adem Somyurek plotting and carrying out a huge branch-stacking operation involving creating fake members, which he denies.

Mystery remains over who made the secret tapes, but the day after the show a furious Premier Andrews sacked Mr Somyurek and said: ‘I have ended his career.’

Mr Somyurek was a powerbroker within the Victorian right and some analysts say his downfall benefits former Labor leader Bill Shorten, who now stands to increase his influence on the Labor right.

Since then two other ministers whose staff were allegedly involved in the scandal have resigned from their positions, Minister for Consumer Affairs Marlene Kairouz and Minister for Veterans Robin Scott.

Both vowed to clear their names but said they did not want to cause a distraction for the federal government or enhance their families’ distress.

Premier Andrews, determined to locate and stamp out any wrongdoing, has referred the allegations to the police and Victoria’s anti-corruption commission.

On Tuesday night that he also made the extraordinary move of asking the national executive to block Victorian ALP members from voting in internal elections while every one is verified as a real and willing member who paid their own membership fees.

There are fears that as much as 25 percent of the members have now been hoodwinked in to signing up or faked altogether.

In a letter to the executive, Mr Andrews said that he had ‘no confidence in the integrity of any voting rolls’ and asked national leadership to appoint former premier Steve Bracks and former federal minister Jenny Macklin to oversee the clean-up.

Speaking to reporters outside parliament on Wednesday morning, he said: ‘We have got to undergo a process where each rank-and-file member re-establishes that they’re genuine, consenting and self-funded members of our great party.

‘We have to clean this up and we will’.

Premier Andrews, who has been praised for effectively handling the scandal by swiftly sacking Mr Somyurek, apologised to innocent party members who have had their voting rights stripped until 2023.

‘I’ve got a message for several of those true believers, those genuine hard-working local branch members, who hand out how-to-vote cards, who make calls, who knock on doors, who debate policy – I thanks for your work and your passion. I apologise for your pain,’ that he said.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised over who took the key recordings of Mr Somyurek and how they arrived to the hands of 60 Minutes.

Phone call recordings and footage used Victorian federal MP Anthony Byrne’s electoral office showed the former minister calling a female colleague a ‘psycho bitch’, branding gay staff members ‘slimy little f***ers’ and boasting he was more powerful than the premier.

Mr Somyurek said: ‘It is clear that I was taped and surveilled in a federal electorate office without my knowledge and that this material was published without my knowledge of its existence or my consent.

‘I will be taking steps to find a police investigation in to these matters.’

Victorian Labor MP Tim Richardson in addition has called for a study on national security grounds.

‘We have no idea who put those recordings in, we don’t know what has been compromised,’ that he said.

‘That is a great concern for our Commonwealth and our national security.

‘The notion that there’s an as yet not known covert recording is a great concern on our democracy and on our sovereignty and that needs to be investigated by the Australian Federal Police, and when it’s a national threat to security, ASIO.’

Asked in regards to the recordings on Monday, Labor leader Anthony Albanese said: ‘There were a array of other calls taped, somehow.

‘I don’t know all the circumstances of it. That will all come out, undoubtedly, over a period of time. That really isn’t the story here.’

Who are the Victorian ministers which have lost their jobs? ADEM SOMYUREK * Accused of handing over cash and using parliamentary employees to generate fake members to branch stack and amass political power * Allegations were first aired by 60 Minutes and The Age on Sunday * There are recordings of him using profanities against colleagues and staff * Mr Somyurek denies the allegations and wants police to analyze the recordings used in the expose * Mr Somyurek was sacked from the Victorian ministry on Monday and resigned from Labor before the party could boot him out * He most recently held the local government portfolio * In 2014, Mr Somyurek was made a minister only to have him stand down over bullying allegations a year later * He was reinstated to the ministry in 2018, with Premier Daniel Andrews saying Mr Somyurek had made the case he’d changed * Will now sit in the Legislative Council being an independent for South Eastern Metropolitan Region * Supports the ALP Right faction MARLENE KAIROUZ * Factional ally of Mr Somyurek * Accused of encouraging staff to take part in the branch stacking with Mr Somyurek, based on secret recordings obtained by The Age * Assured Mr Andrews on Monday that she had acted appropriately at all times * After becoming embroiled in the allegations, she resigned from the ministry on Tuesday * Held various ministerial portfolios of suburban development, local government and consumer affairs, gaming and liquor regulation * ‘I no longer want these matters to be a distraction to the federal government. They have placed enormous pressure on my family and caused them great distress,’ she said in a statement on Tuesday * Ms Kairouz will continue to serve the electorate of Kororoit ROBIN SCOTT * Factional ally of Mr Somyurek * Mr Scott is accused of getting staff mixed up in branch stacking * Stepped down from his ministerial post on Monday * ‘To the extent why these matters relate with my conduct, I enjoy the opportunity to clear my name. I will be very confident that the investigative process will do so,’ that he said in a statement * Mr Scott will continue to serve the electorate of Preston

Mr Somyurek claims that he resigned but Premier Andrews said that he sacked the minister at 9am on Monday.

‘Mr Somyurek was not offered an opportunity to resign. He just isn’t worthy of a way to resign. He was sacked. And this is the fact of the matter,’ Premier Andrews said.

‘He offered no defence of his actions. It was not a meeting where I was having a debate or discussion with him. I was simply doing him the thanks to informing him in person of the decisions that I had taken.’

‘The conduct is appalling and unacceptable and can not be tolerated and I have taken action to cope with that.’

The Premier said the first that he heard of the allegations was when he watched 60 Minutes on Sunday night.

The programme claimed to reveal the upper house MP paid thousands of dollars in cash and used parliamentary employees to generate fake branch members and amass political influence within the Australian Labor Party.

Footage shows Mr Somyurek on April 13 withdrawing $2,000 in cash from an ATM, before handing it and dozens of party membership forms to an adviser employed by fellow Labor minister Marlene Kairouz, who then delivers the forms and cash to ALP head office.

The advisor reportedly performed a similar cash drop-off earlier in the year.

‘Well, if he (the advisor) gets caught on the street, he’d better not say he’s doing f***ing these things,’ Mr Somyurek is recorded saying after the April 13 drop.

Mr Somyurek was also allegedly recorded ordering people to forge signatures and create false statements, where Labor branch members claim to have taken care of their own memberships.

He also discusses directing taxpayer-funded parliamentary employees, meant to be working for other MPs, to conduct party political operations.

In one recording, Mr Somyurek boasts of controlling two-thirds of the Labor party in Victoria.

‘I’ll be just running the joint,’ Mr Somyurek says.

‘It’s who I say is going to be the f***ing premier.’

It is against Labor rules to pay for other’s memberships and members are required to sign a form declaring they will have paid their very own fees.

In the recordings, Mr Somyurek also takes aim at his colleagues, including Ms Kairouz, who that he describes as holding a ‘meaningless’ portfolio ‘made up just to allow it to be look like we’re interested in the suburbs’.

He labels the Minister for Women and the Prevention of Family Violence Gabrielle Williams a ‘stupid b****’ whom he will ‘f***ing force … from the ministry’.

Somyurek also describes these young staffers helping him as ‘patronising and annoying’, and ‘real little f***ing slimy little f***ers, little passive-aggressive f***ing gay children.’