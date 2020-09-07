How 5G could usher in ‘fintech 2.0’ — an interview — an interview

5G may be a long way off, but it promises another phase in fintech innovation

From real-time personalization, enabling IoT, transforming trading

Buzzword or not, the movement we often regard as ‘fintech’ has undeniably impacted the wider world of finance, catalyzing a renewed dedication to customer experience (CX), data-driven personalization, and digitization.

The rapid innovation taking place in this hyper-competitive sector — both by new challengers and incumbents — is far from over, and the looming age of 5G connectivity promises a vehicle for further development.

Still a long way from availability in the mainstream, 5G theoretically offers access to cellular speeds 1000x faster than 4G, and that can open doors for exciting new applications in machine-to-machine (M2M) communication, virtual reality (VR), Internet of Things (IoT), among much more.

But it also promises to enhance the products and services we already use day-to-day already, including those offered by our banks. Financial services players that embrace this technology successfully are poised to pull far ahead of laggards as they realize new data-powered, personalized experiences for a widening band of millennial and Gen Z customers.

But what will 5G really offer…