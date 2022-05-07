Yesterday, an incident took place between a citizen and CP MP Hovik Aghazaryan in “L’Orange” cafe in Moscow. When Aghazaryan entered the cafe, apparently the citizen with oppositional views said, come out ․ “When I see you, my appetite closes.” Aghazaryan answered him with a curse, a scuffle started, it turned into a fight, mutual curses were heard, so that the residents of the building could be heard, who closed the windows.

Hovik Aghazaryan confirmed the information about the incident in a conversation with us, he also said that swearing was heard, but one-sided. “I would not say that the swearing was mutual, the swearing was one-sided by me. “There was an insulting expression, and I also cursed,” he confessed.

– And what was the reason, how did they insult you? We were told that he said, please do not sit there, my appetite is closing, right?

“Yes, that’s right.” Then I learned that my father was next to me, who said to me, “What did you say?”

“Didn’t the people in the cafe intervene?”

– Yes, of course, people came and did something that “Mr. Aghazaryan, there is no need, they will record something”, and I said, let them record, I can bring a recorder, if he continues the same lexicon, he will get the same answer, you can not doubt .

– How do you assess this situation? It has become difficult for your teammates to walk around the city, people, in fact, do not tolerate your presence.

– Those convulsions will pass, if they have a serious agenda on a serious basis, they should not take such steps. It is better for them to intensify their struggle. I am always told, Mr. Aghazaryan, it is very easy to provoke you, I say, yes, it is very easy to provoke me, whoever wants, let him come and provoke me, he will get the appropriate answer. I often say that it is very difficult to decide which is sincere and which is not. During the argument, it turned out that the other was his father. Of course, I felt bad that I had talked to my son like that with my father. I said, since you are the father, I, of course, apologize to you, but I want to say that I did not need that apology either, because the father was more stupid than him.

Vahe MAKARYAN

