Leading Armenian boxers, who aspire to play in the European Championship to be held on May 21-31 at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex, are currently training under the guidance of their personal trainers. However, they will soon leave for Tsakhkadzor for a training camp as part of the national team, where the emphasis will be on general physical fitness.

It is not yet known whether our most titled boxer, Hovhannes Bachkov from Gyumri, will participate in the European Championship or not. According to Aravot.am, he is now in his native Gyumri and, according to the contract he has signed, is waiting for the permission of his professional club in the United Arab Emirates.

Ashot HAKOBYAN