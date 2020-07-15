HOVERSTAR HS 2.0v Hoverboard All-Terrain Two Wide Wheels Design Self Balancing Flash Wheels Electric Scooter with Wireless Bluetooth Speaker and More LED Lights

U.S.A. Based Company Highest Quality Chinese Manufacturing Engineered to Last! Premium Materials & Components English Speaking US Based Customer Service.
Motor: 200W*2
Max Speed: 6-10 MPH (Depending on road condition and rider weight)
Charging Time: 2 ~ 3 Hours
Max Load: 165 lbs
Ground Clearance: 25mm
Platform Height: 115mm
Power Requirements: AC100-240V.
Hoverstar Hoverboard HS2.0 (2nd Generation US Patent) has All new inner structure system with enhanced durable cover.

Brand New All Terrain HOVER BOARD Design : Racing Wide Wheels will More Smooth and Stable.
Equiped Extra LED Lights make Hoverboard more shining and attractive than other Regular one. Four Top LED Lights + Two Front LED Lights + Two LED Wheels.
Safety Certificated Hoverboard : Lithium Battery and Material were tested and approved by US safety agent and deparment and issued approved sticker on hoverboard
Package Included Required Accessory: a Charger and Help Manual for Reference
Fun for All Aged Rider: Perfect Scooters for Kids, Teenagers and Adults.

