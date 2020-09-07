Hoverboard for Kids&Adult Two-Wheel Self Balancing Hoverboard with LED Lights Christmas Amazon Membership Day



Price: $131.99

(as of Sep 07,2020 06:51:37 UTC – Details)





Feature:

Easy to handle

Self-balancing control

Motor 350W

Lithium battery capacity 1.8

Charging life 3-4H

Load weight 20-120KG

Endurance 8-10KM

The power switch LED indicator lights up when lit, and keeps flashing under protection. A beep sounds when the voice alert is on and the battery is low

Material: alloy metal

Bluetooth function can be connected to mobile phones to play songs

Non-slip material to increase friction

Package Included:

1PC self-balancing 2 wheel mini hover board electric scooter skateboard

1 power adapter

1 set of protective gear



Package Included Required Accessory – a Charger and Help Manual for Reference

UNIQUE LED & BLUETOOTH – Built-in wireless speaker can be easily connected to portable devices in second, just enjoy your favorite music or books without wearing headphones.

PERFECT GIFT – Specially designed for beginners, amateurs, office workers, dog and cat walkers, free your feet – new way for transportation! So have fun with your family and friends!

SELF BALANCING CONTROL SYSTEM – Full of technology and easy to learn for beginners and amateurs.

About the Babyee – If you have any questions after purchasing, you can contact us at any time. If you are not satisfied with the product, we can give you a full refund.