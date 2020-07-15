Hover Hoverboard Electric Scooter

Price: $249.99
(as of Jul 15,2020 15:36:09 UTC – Details)
From the manufacturer
Nomad
Wheel Size
6.5 inch
6.5 inch
6.5 inch
8 inch
8.5 inch
10 inch
Max Rider Weight
up to 220 lbs
up to 220 lbs
up to 264 lbs
up to 220 lbs
up to 220 lbs
up to 265 lbs
Bluetooth Speaker
No
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
App-enabled
No
No
✓
✓
✓
✓
Max Speed
up to 10 mph
up to 6.21 mph
up to 9 mph
up to 7.45 mph
up to 7.45 mph
up to 7.45 mph
Max Distance
up to 12 miles
up to 6.07 miles
up to 9 miles
up to 8.4 miles
up to 8 miles
up to 8.4 miles
Charge Time
up to 4 hrs
up to 4.5 hrs
up to 2.5 hours
up to 3.5 hrs
up to 4.5 hrs
up to 3.5 hrs
Product Weight
22.49 lbs
19.29 lbs
22.04 lbs
24.25 lbs
27.56 lbs
23.69 lbs
Faster, goes longer and carries more than other brands: 9 mph, 9 mile range and carries a weight of 264 pounds
Charge time is 2. 5 hours for full charge: battery is built-in Lithium ion, battery capacity 36 V, 4. 3 Ah with overcharge and discharge protection:
Customizable LED headlights and battery indicator
IPX4 water resistance and built in Bluetooth speakers
Change your skill mode, adjust volume, play music and customize your headlights with Bluetooth smartphone app