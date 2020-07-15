Hover Hoverboard Electric Scooter



Nomad

Wheel Size

6.5 inch

6.5 inch

6.5 inch

8 inch

8.5 inch

10 inch

Max Rider Weight

up to 220 lbs

up to 220 lbs

up to 264 lbs

up to 220 lbs

up to 220 lbs

up to 265 lbs

Bluetooth Speaker

No

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

App-enabled

No

No

✓

✓

✓

✓

Max Speed

up to 10 mph

up to 6.21 mph

up to 9 mph

up to 7.45 mph

up to 7.45 mph

up to 7.45 mph

Max Distance

up to 12 miles

up to 6.07 miles

up to 9 miles

up to 8.4 miles

up to 8 miles

up to 8.4 miles

Charge Time

up to 4 hrs

up to 4.5 hrs

up to 2.5 hours

up to 3.5 hrs

up to 4.5 hrs

up to 3.5 hrs

Product Weight

22.49 lbs

19.29 lbs

22.04 lbs

24.25 lbs

27.56 lbs

23.69 lbs

Faster, goes longer and carries more than other brands: 9 mph, 9 mile range and carries a weight of 264 pounds

Charge time is 2. 5 hours for full charge: battery is built-in Lithium ion, battery capacity 36 V, 4. 3 Ah with overcharge and discharge protection:

Customizable LED headlights and battery indicator

IPX4 water resistance and built in Bluetooth speakers

Change your skill mode, adjust volume, play music and customize your headlights with Bluetooth smartphone app