Hover-1 Switch 2 in 1 Electric Skateboard & Scooter for Kids

The Hover-1 Switch Electric Folding Scooter/Skateboard provides a convenient, stylish, and exciting form of transportation. The Hover-1 Switch Electric Folding Scooter/Skateboard Includes an ultra safe and reliable, easy to use charger. The Switch Electric Folding Scooter/Skateboard is also equipped with a Safety Shielded battery enclosure with an IPX4 water resistance rating to keep your Hover-1 Switch Electric Folding Scooter/Skateboard clean and safe. Cruise around on the most stylish Scooter on the market; With Dual LED Headlights. The Switch Electric Folding Scooter/Skateboard will provide endless fun for you, your friends and your family. With a top speed of up to7 MPH.

Motor Power: 90W brushless Battery Capacity: 25. 2V/2Ah

5 inch tire wheels, a convenient and stable form of transportation.

IPX4 water resistance: Built-in rechargeable Lithium-ion battery

Scooter Size: 32. 74 x 16 x 38. 8 – Skateboard Size: 27. 2 x 9 x 6. 3 in