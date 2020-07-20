Hover-1 Falcon 1 Hoverboard Seat Attachment Turbo Light, Transform Your Hoverboard into Go-Kart

Price: $79.99
(as of Jul 20,2020 07:46:02 UTC – Details)
From the manufacturer
Motor Power
450 Watts
350 Watts
300 Watts
300 Watts
300 Watts
Max Rider Weight
264 LBS
280 LBS
264 LBS
264 LBS
264 LBS
Max Speed
up to 18 MPH
up to 16 MPH
up to 14 MPH
up to 15 MPH
up to 12 MPH
Max Distance
up to 12 Miles
up to 11 Miles
up to 16 Miles
up to 7 Miles
up to 7 Miles
Charge Time
4-6.5 hrs
4-6.5 hrs
4-6.5 hrs
4-6.5 hrs
4-6.5 hrs
Wheel Size
10 inch
10 inch
8.5 inch
6.5 inch
6.5 inch
LED Head Light
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
LCD Display
✓
No
✓
✓
✓
Unit Weight
36 LBS
27 LBS
27 LBS
21 LBS
25 LBS
Racing Effects- Fog Blaster & Turbo LED lights.
Independent rear wheel drive allows for quick turns and reverse driving.
Adjustable frame length. Adjustable straps to securely attach the buggy to your Hoverboard.
Hand-operation gives you full control of your riding experience.
Hoverboard not included. Compatibility: most self-balancing Hoverboard with 6 – 10 inch tires.