Hover-1 Falcon 1 Hoverboard Seat Attachment Turbo Light, Transform Your Hoverboard into Go-Kart

Motor Power

450 Watts

350 Watts

300 Watts

300 Watts

300 Watts

Max Rider Weight

264 LBS

280 LBS

264 LBS

264 LBS

264 LBS

Max Speed

up to 18 MPH

up to 16 MPH

up to 14 MPH

up to 15 MPH

up to 12 MPH

Max Distance

up to 12 Miles

up to 11 Miles

up to 16 Miles

up to 7 Miles

up to 7 Miles

Charge Time

4-6.5 hrs

4-6.5 hrs

4-6.5 hrs

4-6.5 hrs

4-6.5 hrs

Wheel Size

10 inch

10 inch

8.5 inch

6.5 inch

6.5 inch

LED Head Light

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

LCD Display

✓

No

✓

✓

✓

Unit Weight

36 LBS

27 LBS

27 LBS

21 LBS

25 LBS

Racing Effects- Fog Blaster & Turbo LED lights.

Independent rear wheel drive allows for quick turns and reverse driving.

Adjustable frame length. Adjustable straps to securely attach the buggy to your Hoverboard.

Hand-operation gives you full control of your riding experience.

Hoverboard not included. Compatibility: most self-balancing Hoverboard with 6 – 10 inch tires.