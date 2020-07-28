Hover-1 Engine Electric Scooter Foldable for Adults and Kids with Foot Control Accelerator and 10 inch Tires 350W Brushless Motor

Price: $399.99
From the manufacturer
Motor Power
450 Watts
350 Watts
300 Watts
300 Watts
300 Watts
Max Rider Weight
264 LBS
280 LBS
264 LBS
264 LBS
264 LBS
Max Speed
up to 18 MPH
up to 16 MPH
up to 14 MPH
up to 15 MPH
up to 12 MPH
Max Distance
up to 12 Miles
up to 11 Miles
up to 16 Miles
up to 7 Miles
up to 7 Miles
Charge Time
4-6.5 hrs
4-6.5 hrs
4-6.5 hrs
4-6.5 hrs
4-6.5 hrs
Wheel Size
10 inch
10 inch
8.5 inch
6.5 inch
6.5 inch
LED Head Light
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
LCD Display
✓
No
✓
✓
✓
Unit Weight
36 LBS
27 LBS
27 LBS
21 LBS
25 LBS
Battery indicator foot-pad throttle rear brake light e-brake rear disc brake folding design
350W brushless motor reaches speeds up to 16 mph – weight capacity of 220 lbs. To ensure safe riding.
Max load: 280 lb. Max speed: 16 mph range: 11 miles charge time: up to 5 hours.
Foldable design – convenient, stylish and exciting form of transportation.
Electronic and foot brake capability – help the scooter come to a complete stop safely.