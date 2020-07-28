Hover-1 Engine Electric Scooter Foldable for Adults and Kids with Foot Control Accelerator and 10 inch Tires 350W Brushless Motor



Price: $399.99

Motor Power

450 Watts

350 Watts

300 Watts

300 Watts

300 Watts

Max Rider Weight

264 LBS

280 LBS

264 LBS

264 LBS

264 LBS

Max Speed

up to 18 MPH

up to 16 MPH

up to 14 MPH

up to 15 MPH

up to 12 MPH

Max Distance

up to 12 Miles

up to 11 Miles

up to 16 Miles

up to 7 Miles

up to 7 Miles

Charge Time

4-6.5 hrs

4-6.5 hrs

4-6.5 hrs

4-6.5 hrs

4-6.5 hrs

Wheel Size

10 inch

10 inch

8.5 inch

6.5 inch

6.5 inch

LED Head Light

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

LCD Display

✓

No

✓

✓

✓

Unit Weight

36 LBS

27 LBS

27 LBS

21 LBS

25 LBS

Battery indicator foot-pad throttle rear brake light e-brake rear disc brake folding design

350W brushless motor reaches speeds up to 16 mph – weight capacity of 220 lbs. To ensure safe riding.

Max load: 280 lb. Max speed: 16 mph range: 11 miles charge time: up to 5 hours.

Foldable design – convenient, stylish and exciting form of transportation.

Electronic and foot brake capability – help the scooter come to a complete stop safely.