Hover-1 Drive Hoverboard for Kids Self Balancing Electric Hoverboard, Black (H1-Drive)



Price: $159.99

(as of Jul 14,2020 19:31:10 UTC – Details)



Turn daily walks into an interesting ride with this Hover-1 Drive hoverboard. The rechargeable 320W motor covers a 3-mile distance, so you can reach neighborhood destinations and back quickly at up to 7 mph. This Hover-1 Drive hoverboard has bright LED headlights for great night visibility and to brighten your path

Reaches speeds up to 7 mph For a fun ride.

Battery level indicator: Describes you how much power is left.

Built-in battery: Lets you travel quickly and efficiently

Weight capacity: The scooter can handle any rider weighing up to 160. 1 lbs.

Hover-1 The Most trusted Hoverboard.