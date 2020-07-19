Hover-1 Chrome Electric Hoverboard Scooter

Price: $212.62
(as of Jul 19,2020 16:05:58 UTC – Details)
From the manufacturer
Wheel Size
6.5 inch
6.5 inch
6.5 inch
8 inch
8.5 inch
10 inch
Max Rider Weight
up to 220 lbs
up to 220 lbs
up to 264 lbs
up to 220 lbs
up to 220 lbs
up to 265 lbs
Bluetooth Speaker
No
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
App-enabled
No
No
✓
✓
✓
✓
Max Speed
up to 10 mph
up to 6.21 mph
up to 9 mph
up to 7.45 mph
up to 7.45 mph
up to 7.45 mph
Max Distance
up to 12 miles
up to 6.07 miles
up to 9 miles
up to 8.4 miles
up to 8 miles
up to 8.4 miles
Charge Time
up to 4 hrs
up to 4.5 hrs
up to 2.5 hours
up to 3.5 hrs
up to 4.5 hrs
up to 3.5 hrs
Product Weight
22.49 lbs
19.29 lbs
22.04 lbs
24.25 lbs
27.56 lbs
23.69 lbs
Built-in Bluetooth Speaker pairs with your mobile device to play music while you ride
App compatible download the app and monitor your battery life, range, your effort vs. The motor, plan routes and more.
150W motor power reaches speeds up to 6. 21 mph
6. 5″ Tire wheels offer a convenient and stable form of transportation.
Weight capacity of up to 220 lbs. Suitable for a wide variety of riders.