Hover-1 Chrome Electric Hoverboard Scooter

From the manufacturer

Wheel Size

6.5 inch

6.5 inch

6.5 inch

8 inch

8.5 inch

10 inch

Max Rider Weight

up to 220 lbs

up to 220 lbs

up to 264 lbs

up to 220 lbs

up to 220 lbs

up to 265 lbs

Bluetooth Speaker

No

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

App-enabled

No

No

✓

✓

✓

✓

Max Speed

up to 10 mph

up to 6.21 mph

up to 9 mph

up to 7.45 mph

up to 7.45 mph

up to 7.45 mph

Max Distance

up to 12 miles

up to 6.07 miles

up to 9 miles

up to 8.4 miles

up to 8 miles

up to 8.4 miles

Charge Time

up to 4 hrs

up to 4.5 hrs

up to 2.5 hours

up to 3.5 hrs

up to 4.5 hrs

up to 3.5 hrs

Product Weight

22.49 lbs

19.29 lbs

22.04 lbs

24.25 lbs

27.56 lbs

23.69 lbs

Built-in Bluetooth Speaker pairs with your mobile device to play music while you ride

App compatible download the app and monitor your battery life, range, your effort vs. The motor, plan routes and more.

150W motor power reaches speeds up to 6. 21 mph

6. 5″ Tire wheels offer a convenient and stable form of transportation.

Weight capacity of up to 220 lbs. Suitable for a wide variety of riders.