Hover-1 Chrome 2.0 Electric Hoverboard and Adjustable Go-Kart Attachment – Converts Hoverboard to Electric Go Kart (2 Piece Set), Black (H1-CME-CMB)

Here’s a combo to be reckoned with. What’s better than a Hover-1 chrome hover board? A Hover-1 chrome hover board With a Hover-1 go-kart, that’s what. Strap them together (it takes minutes), adjust the frame, and you’re good to go. For those looking for total control of your riding experience (who isn’t?), the hand operation and independent real-wheel drive gives you just that. Quick turns, reverse driving, you’ve got it.

Built-In Bluetooth Speaker – Speaker: 2R5W- Built-In Rechargeable Battery- Battery Capacity: 36V, 2.0 Ah with overcharge and discharge protection.

Bright LED Lights on Wheels and Outline of Hoverboard.

2 x 200W motor power reaches speeds up to 7 mph.

IPX4 Water Resistance- Tire Size: 6.5 inches -Charge Time: Up to 4 hours – Battery Type: Built-In Rechargeable Lithium-Ion.

Weight capacity of up to 220 lbs. Suitable for a wide variety of riders.