Hover-1 Alpha Electric Kick Scooter Foldable and Portable with 10 inch Air-Filled Tires- Long Range Commuter Scooter 450W Motor, Black, One Size

This Hover-1 Alpha electric folding scooter runs at up to 18 mph to let you reach destinations quickly and has a disk brake for a smooth stop. Enjoy getting around the city with this Hover-1 Alpha electric folding scooter. The built-in Bluetooth speaker lets you stream your favorite playlists from your smartphone, and the LED headlight provides visibility at night.

36V – 6. 0Ah UL 2272 Certified Battery pack simple to charge with the provided easy-to-use charger. LED Lighting- LED Headlight and LED Display.

451 W Brushless motor reaches speeds up to 17. 4 mph – weight capacity of 264 lbs to ensure safe riding.

Front and Back 10 inch- Air filled tires allow for greater stability. Built-in Bluetooth speaker.

Foldable design – convenient, stylish and exciting form of transportation up to 12 miles.

Disk system, mechanical and electronic brakes – help the scooter come to a complete stop safely.