Houthis warn oil shortage will lead to suspension of internet services in Yemen – Middle East Monitor

The Houthis have threatened to cut off internet access to Yemen as a result of the shortage of oil and the continued blockade of ships by the Saudi-led Arab coalition.

The Houthi Communications Ministry said in a statement: “The telecommunications and postal companies are facing an acute shortage of oil derivatives due to the seizure of fuel ships, which were prevented from entering the Houthi-controlled Al-Hudaydah port.”

The statement warned of the imminent disruption of telecommunication and internet networks in Yemen as a result of the lack of oil derivatives, which are essential for operating telecommunications towers and stations, in addition to internet access in all major sites.

Earlier this month, the Saudi-backed Yemeni government approved the entry of four oil ships to Al-Hudaydah port, at the request of UN envoy Martin Griffiths. It accused the Houthis of preventing the entry of fuel to areas under its control, deepening the suffering of Yemeni citizens, while promoting black market trade to increase revenues.

