According to recent reports, Houston Texans’ wide receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby were found to be in violation of NFL’s strict PED regulations. Both the players have been suspended from 6 consecutive games following NFL’s policy on the usage of performance enhancing drugs.

Will Fuller made a statement following this violation report issued by the NFL. He mentioned that the violation happened because of his consuming his prescribed medications that is not permitted under the NFL’s PED policy. He further mentioned that he had consulted a medical professional earlier in 2020 who had prescribed the medication to him who, at the time, believed that the stated medication was allowed under NFL’s policy.

Mentioning his story on Instagram, Fuller wrote that his trust on the medical professional misplaced. As it turns out, the drug prescribed by him was not allowed by the NFL and fell under the category of performance enhancing drugs.

Will Fuller And Bradley Roby Extend Apologies To Concerned Authorities

Will Fuller, 26 further writes that this mistake cost his presence in 6 games. He sincerely extended his apologies to the concerned authorities and also to his fans. He promised in a statement that he will be back in better shape in the upcoming year.

On the other hand, Bradley Roby, 28 also apologized to his team members and family saying that he had unknowingly consumed a product a few months back that was contaminated with a NFL-prohibited drug. He mentioned in the statement that he takes full responsibility as it was his duty to know what he is consuming at a given time.

The suspension of Will Fuller and Bradley Roby will begin immediately. They will be barred from the last 5 games of the 2020 season and the first game of the 2021 season.