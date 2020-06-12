Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien: ‘I’ll take a knee’ alongside players | NFL News





Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien says his players have a directly to be heard

Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien says he will join any players who opt to kneel throughout the national anthem in the upcoming season.

The Texans company is among several throughout the NFL that have promised to battle racism inside the wake from the death regarding George Floyd while in the guardianship of Minneapolis police upon May 25.

The team’s control, the McNair family, has begun a movie series referred to as “Conversations for Change” designed to address racism and interpersonal injustice.

O’Brien is usually adamant their players hold the right to in harmony with protest as well as plans to sign up them to do so.

“Yeah, I’ll take a knee – I’m all for it,” O’Brien told the Houston Chronicle.

“The players have a right to protest, a right to be heard and a right to be who they are. They’re not taking a knee because they’re against our flag. They’re taking a knee because they haven’t been treated equally in this country for over 400 years.”

0:29 NFL bureau Roger Goodell admits the particular league must have listened to dark athletes protesting against racism earlier. NFL bureau Roger Goodell admits the particular league must have listened to dark athletes protesting against racism earlier.

O’Brien terminated team routines on Tuesday so that personnel and players could go to funeral providers for Floyd in his indigenous Houston. The coach went to, as do a team that incorporated chairman Cal McNair in addition to defensive conclusion M.J. Watt.

“When you think about how big the issue is, if we can help make a little change in Houston, maybe it’ll be like a pebble in the pond that creates a ripple,” McNair told the particular Chronicle.

“What took place to George Floyd m something which bigger than soccer, and you cannot ignore this. We seemed we could not stay quiet. We seemed we had to state and do anything. We desire to help make modifications.

“This is the right thing to do, and I think our players recognize that. We want to support our players and our community. We’re all in this boat together.”