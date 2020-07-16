Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni expects ‘seamless’ James Harden return | NBA News

Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni portrayed expectations regarding a “seamless” return for superstar protect James Harden, once he or she clears the particular NBA’s pen protocol following arriving at the particular Walt Disney World campus.

Harden arrived days after the group departed regarding Orlando, Florida, leaving merely Russell Westbrook and ahead Luc Mbah a Moute as the just Rockets of which haven’t however joined they.

"It is one action [towards] having complete, and today we're lacking getting Russell (Westbrook) this site and getting Luc Mbah a new Moute in this article," D'Antoni said. "But James is actually a big action. It'll become seamless. We have just have got to make sure every person gets fit, and everyone is ready to perform. But coming from had some terrific practices in addition to [we are] looking towards getting James in here."

















While Westbrook introduced on Monday he examined positive regarding coronavirus, they never unveiled reasons for the particular late appearance of Harden and the a shortage of Mbah a new Moute, who had been signed upon July several.

Harden entered the particular NBA’s real estate on Tuesday night, and desires to complete a new 36-hour pen in his dorm room, in addition to generating two bad tests regarding coronavirus just before he can become a member of the team within the court.

D’Antoni expects Harden to get available for Houston’s first scrimmage against the Toronto Raptors upon July 24.

“I think so,” D’Antoni stated. “Next week, yeah, without a doubt. James loves to play. So, I would expect after the first couple of days, we’ll get him geared up. Then, starting probably around Sunday he will start scrimmaging with the guys, maybe even before. He loves to play. It wouldn’t surprise me if he comes right out of the chute ready to go. But, definitely by next Friday, he’ll be 100 per cent.”

D’Antoni couldn’t nail down a definitive timeline for returns for Westbrook and Mbah a Moute. He also said they will hold-up on installing some takes on until Houston hit the court with a full squad.

“Well, last-second, last-shot plays, things like that, we’ll have to wait until we’ve a full complement [of players],” D’Antoni said. “So, that, we’ll place in as Russell gets straight back here.

“But the rest of the stuff, we will go over it again. Guys could use a second dose of what we’re doing defensively, offensively. We just keep repeating it and they will pick it up.”

