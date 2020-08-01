Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers earn overtime wins in restart openers | NBA News

The Houston Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers made thrilling overtime wins in their particular restart openers on Friday night.

Friday night’s NBA ratings Houston Rockets 153-149 Dallas Mavericks (OT)

Memphis Grizzlies 135-140 Portland Trail Blazers (OT)

Boston Celtics 112-119 Milwaukee Bucks

Sacramento Kings 120-129 San Antonio Spurs

Phoenix Suns 125-112 Washington Wizards

Orlando Magic 128-118 Brooklyn Nets

James Harden scored 49 points and Russell Westbrook included 31 points and 11 rebounds as the Houston Rockets removed a 14- point deficit and rallied for a 153-149 overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

The Rockets (41-24) declared the season series with Dallas (40-28) 2 video games to one by lastly summoning some defensive may down the stretch of the 4th quarter.

Trailing 139-137, Houston got a pointer-in of a Harden missed out on complimentary toss from Robert Covington with 3.3 seconds delegated require overtime.

Covington, following an 0-for-8 start from behind the arc, included a three-pointer with 1: 22 left in overtime to extend the Houston result in 150-146

Image:

James Harden welcomes team-mate Russell Westbrook throughout the Rockets’ opening restart win



By then, the Mavericks, who led 131-120 with 7: 09 left in policy, ran out gas, and when Luka Doncic fouled out by means of an offending nasty with 28.3 seconds left, the Rockets were headed for a win.

Doncic tape-recorded his league-leading 15 th triple-double with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 helps while Kristaps Porzingis paced the Mavericks with 39 points and 16 rebounds. Trey Burke included 31 points on 8-of-10 three-point shooting off the bench while Tim Hardaway Jr scored 24 points for Dallas.

Covington completed with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks. Danuel House Jr scored 20 for Houston, making 6-of-12 three-point efforts. Harden and Westbrook broke in 8 helps each.

CJ McCollum scored 33 points and Damian Lillard included 29 as the Portland Trail Blazers overwhelmed the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime to win 140-135 in the very first seeding video game for both groups.

Portland (30-37) constructed a first-half lead then rose ahead 75-62 in the 3rd quarter prior to a 22 -6 Memphis (32-34) run pressed the Grizzlies ahead. The Trail Blazers played from behind for much of the 4th quarter, however stayed within striking range.

Two three-pointers from Carmelo Anthony in the last 1: 23 offered Portland the lead, consisting of a 124-122 benefit with 37.5 staying. Brandon Clarke, who scored 21 points for Memphis off the bench, reacted with a game-tying basket.

Image:

Carmelo Anthony commemorates a three-pointer in Portland’s overtime win over Memphis



Ja Morant led a breakaway off of a protective rebound in the closing seconds, however got contended a protector and was not able to leave a shot.

Morant, the Grizzlies’ leading scorer on the season at simply under 18 points per video game, completed with 22 points. He had just 2 points on 1-of-2 shooting at half-time, however came to life to lead the third-quarter run.

Morant scored 7 successive points over one stretch, topped with an incredible dunk off a lob fromClarke Morant returned the favour to Clarke in the 4th quarter with among his 11 helps, however Clarke was struck with a technical nasty on the taking place event.

The technical marked an important turning point. Memphis proceeded by 7 points, however Portland started a 12 -4 run over the next 2:21 Neither group led by more than 2 points for the rest of policy.

That altered inovertime McCollum tore down a three-pointer, followed right away by another from Gary Trent Jr for 3 of his 17 points off the bench.

Jaren Jackson Jr, who matched McCollum’s game-high 33 points, went 6-of-15 from three-point variety.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points and 15 rebounds to raise the Milwaukee Bucks to a 119-112 success over the Boston Celtics.

Khris Middleton had 18 points and Brook Lopez included 14 points and 6 blocks for the Bucks (54-12), who bolted out to a 17 -2 lead prior to needing a late push to seal the win.

Marcus Smart scored 23 points off the bench and Jaylen Brown included 22 for the Celtics (43-22), who saw their lead over fourth-place Miami (41-24) diminish to 2 video games in the Eastern Conference.

Boston’s Jayson Tatum, who got in the contest balancing a team-leading 23.6 points per video game, completed with 5 points on 2-of-18 shooting from the flooring.

Image:

Giannis Antetokounmpo knocks house a dunk en path to 36 points versus Boston



Antetokounmpo sank a brief jumper to offer Milwaukee a 107-105 lead prior to the authorities rescinded what seemed his 6th nasty of the night while trying to resolve a screen.

After Daniel Theis connected the video game up for Boston, Antetokounmpo transformed a three-point play and Middleton included a three-pointer to press the Bucks’ result in 113-107 with 1: 03 left.

Antetokounmpo addressed Brown’s three-point have fun with among his own to successfully put the video game away.

Boston’s Kemba Walker scored 16 points while logging simply 19 minutes of playing time. The All-Star guard is nursing an aching left knee that has actually stuck around considering that the start of the fiscal year.

Prior to the video game, gamers and personnel from both groups knelt in uniformity while putting on Black Lives Matter t-shirts throughout the nationwide anthem.

De Mar De Rozan scored 27 points – just about 2 in the 2nd half – and included 10 helps as the San Antonio Spurs completed with a flurry to beat the Sacramento Kings 129-120 in the Visa Athletic Center.

The win, together with Memphis’ overtime loss to Portland earlier in the day in another secret Western Conference seeding video game, moved the Spurs (28-36) to within 3 video games of the Grizzlies for 8th location in the conference with 7 video games staying till the playoffs.

The video game was connected at 112 with 3: 59 to play prior to De Rozan took charge, scoring 8 of the Spurs’ next 13 points.

Derrick White included 26 points for San Antonio, with Rudy Gay scoring 19 off the bench, Lonnie Waller IV pinching hit 16 and Dejounte Murray contributing 11 for the Spurs.

Image:

De’Aaron Fox drives to the hoop throughout the Kings’ loss to the Spurs



The Kings’ De’Aaron Fox led all scorers with 39 points, while Bogdan Bogdanovic hit for 24, Nemanja Bjelica included 12, and Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes contributed 10 points each for Sacramento (28-37).

After routing 65-64 at half-time, the Spurs took the lead in the 3rd and were up 96-92 heading into the 4th quarter, with De Rozan scoring 8 points in the duration. Sacramento did not rating in the last 2: 50 of the 4th quarter.

Cameron Johnson and Devin Booker integrated for 18 first-quarter points, assisting the Phoenix Suns develop a huge lead en path to a 125-112 success over the Washington Wizards.

Booker completed with a game-high 27 points and Deandre Ayton signed up a 24- point, 12- rebound double-double for the Suns (27-39), who got in the resumption of have fun with the worst record amongst the 13 Western Conference groups still alive.

Rui Hachimura paced the Wizards (24-41) with 21 points.

Johnson, a novice who had actually balanced simply 8.1 points prior to the break, reacted to his 2nd start of the season with a three-pointer and three-point play amongst 10 first-quarter points as the Suns added 38 points in the duration to take a seven-point lead.

Image:

Devin Booker ends up at the rim in the Suns’ win over the Wizards



Phoenix ran 16 straight indicate get command for great 4: 16 prior to the half. Mikal Bridges and Cameron Payne buried three-pointers in the run, which put the Suns up 60-46 Washington got no closer than 7 in the 2nd half.

Dario Saric (16), Ricky Rubio (15), Bridges (13) and Johnson (12) signed up with Booker and Ayton in double figures for Phoenix.

The Orlando Magic turned a close video game into a thrashing as they easily beat the Brooklyn Nets 128-118 in the very first video game of the NBA’s restart for both groups.

Evan Fournier had 24 points while Aaron Gordon published a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds) for the Magic (31-35), who moved past the Nets (30-35) into seventh location in the Eastern Conference.

Image:

Markelle Fultz in action for the Orlando Magic versus the Brooklyn Nets



Starters Nikola Vucevic (22 points) and DJ Augustin (11 points) entered double digits for the Magic, as did reserves Jonathan Isaac (16 points) and Khem Birch (12 points).

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 24 points off the bench for the Nets, who got in Friday 6 video games ahead of the ninth-place WashingtonWizards The Wizards are arranged to play the Nets on Sunday.

