Houston residents struggle as America’s evictions crisis hits home

Moments earlier, Deputy Bennie Gant of the Harris County Constable’s Office had knocked on their door to evict them and their parents.

“Constable!” Gant announced.

The father, Israel Rodriguez Sr., answered the door.

“We ain’t got nowhere to go,” he pleaded with Gant and the other Harris County Constable deputies.

Rodriguez had plenty of warning about his non-payment of rent, both from his apartment manager and from the Harris County court. But the warnings didn’t change his circumstances — he still didn’t have the thousands in rent money he owed.

“Since the Covid-19 issue, I’ve had no significant number of families that are crying like that, men and women,” said Gant, shaking his head as workers threw the family’s possessions onto the sidewalk. “It’s tough. I’ve got six kids, six children myself.”

Gant can’t stop the eight court-ordered evictions on his plate today. They are among the estimated 30-40 million Americans living on the edge of eviction and already struggling with job losses in the Covid-19 economy.

For many Americans, a weekly $600 stipend from the federal CARES Act helped stall problems with paying rent and other bills. When those payments expired July 31, all the economic pain rushed in, just as eviction moratoriums lifted in the country.

Late Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a temporary halt in residential evictions until the end of the year, starting Friday. When it goes into effect, it will delay mass evictions but not…