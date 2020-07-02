Houston mother attacked while unloading groceries

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The Houston Police Department is asking to your assist in figuring out a person seen in surveillance video assaulting and robbing a mother while her younger son stands intently by.

The video launched by the HPD Robbery Division exhibits the suspect run and punch the mother within the face, inflicting her to fall to the bottom.

The suspect then continues to assault her while she’s on the bottom.

The man was certainly one of two suspects who pulled as much as the complicated in a white four-door Nissan.

After attacking the girl, the video exhibits the person seize the mother’s purse after which run again into the Nissan, which then sped away.

Police say the assault occurred while the mother was unloading groceries at an residence complicated close to 7000 Renwick Dr.

The suspect’s face and car are clearly seen within the video.

Police say the white four-door Nissan could be very recognizable; it is lacking each rear hubcaps, has paper plates, minor entrance passenger facet fender harm, a small dent close to the again proper passenger door, completely different fashion entrance left and entrance proper tires, and doesn’t have any stickers on the windshield.

Crime Stoppers might pay as much as $5,000 for data resulting in the charging and/or arrest of the suspect on this case. You can report data anonymously by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), on-line, or via the Crime Stoppers cellular app.