Houston mom beats coronavirus before delivering healthy triplets

“Despite her circumstances, her attitude remained brighter than fireworks on the Fourth of July,” a healthcare facility said of the proud mom.

Maggie was 28 weeks pregnant when she went to the hospital on May 8, the afternoon she was scheduled to be admitted so she and her babies could be monitored in a healthcare facility’s antepartum unit.

As part of the admission, she underwent a COVID-19 test which came back positive two days later.

“While perplexed how she caught the virus since she had been quarantined at home since March 23, as an incredibly kind and selfless person, Maggie’s main concern was everyone but herself,” the hospital said. “She worried about the health of the triplets, her husband and their 5-year-old son, as well as the nurses and physicians caring for her.”

By June 4, she was considered cured after two consecutive COVID-19 tests were negative for the virus.

But on that day, Maggie developed a new complication. She learned during her weekly ultrasound that “Baby A’s” cord was wrapped around her neck.

Hours later health practitioners performed an emergency cesarean section, the hospital said.

During labor, Maggie had her mother with her to serve as her one support person because her husband had also tested positive for COVID-19 and still needed seriously to undergo another test showing he was cured.

“At 4:51 p.m., ‘Baby A,’ Isabella, was born at 3.11 lbs. At 4:53 p.m., ‘Baby B,’ Nathaniel, was born at 3.7 lbs. Finally, at 4:55 p.m., ‘Baby C,’ Adriel, was born at 2.1 lbs,” a healthcare facility said. “The doctors and nurses were amazed by how well Maggie did. She and her babies, who arrived in perfect ABC order, were healthy, safe, and undeniably resilient.”

A month later, the newborns are continuing to develop bigger and healthier every day in the NICU, and Maggie, who had been discharged, is adjusting to her new routine of visiting the babies each day, according to the hospital.

Maggie was also advising other women that are pregnant and test positive for COVID-19 to not let their concern with the virus over come their emotions.

“As a mom, you want control, but right now, you have to accept that you don’t have control of everything,” Maggie said. “You have to let other people help you and remember you aren’t alone. Look forward to each day and celebrate every small victory.”