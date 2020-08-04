Houston Mayor Announces $250 Fine For Not Wearing Masks

On Monday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that $250 fines will be issued by law enforcement to citizens not wearing masks after they receive their first warning.

“Lives are at stake so I’m taking this step to drive these numbers down,” Turner declared.

Mayor Turner has instructed Houston police to issue fines to those who don’t wear masks in public. As of Monday, Turner says the positivity rate in Houston is 17.6%, which is high compared to the rest of the country, but lower than our previous 23% rate.https://t.co/GRk5UCojpS pic.twitter.com/1DkPHU6dTf — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) August 3, 2020

Houston COVID-19 cases are high compared to national average but are going down

Houston registered its fifth day in a row Monday of 1,000-plus additional coronavirus cases, coupled with less hospitalizations and a 17.6 percent drop in positive cases.

Houston has registered 50,000 virus cases and 472 deaths.