Houston Mayor Announces $250 Fine For Not Wearing Masks

On Monday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that $250 fines will be issued by law enforcement to citizens not wearing masks after they receive their first warning.

“Lives are at stake so I’m taking this step to drive these numbers down,” Turner declared.

Houston COVID-19 cases are high compared to national average but are going down

Houston registered its fifth day in a row Monday of 1,000-plus additional coronavirus cases, coupled with less hospitalizations and a 17.6 percent drop in positive cases.

Houston has registered 50,000 virus cases and 472 deaths.

