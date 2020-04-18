Houston family put on 14-day quarantine after returning from Louisiana

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK)– An Easter weekend break journey to Louisiana for a Texas family of 3 has actually caused a 14- day quarantine.

Stacey Hohenstein claimed she, her other half as well as their young boy had actually been intending to go to family in Shreveport to see their six-week-old grand son. They had actually currently been self-quarantining in Texas to be risk-free.

Shortly after taking a trip back to Texas on Monday, they were drawn over by a Texas DPS cannon fodder on United States Hwy 84.

“They came and asked us where we had been, and we told them why we went, where we went and that we stayed quarantined. They said, ‘It’s mandatory that you go home in quarantine for 14 days, don’t leave your house or have anyone at your house,'” Hohenstein claimed.

While she currently understood it was called for as well as she was intending to quarantine upon returning anyhow, she really did not anticipate a comply with up at her residence by a DPS unique representative 3 days later on.

“He called my husband’s phone before he came, but we didn’t recognize the number, so neither one of us answered,” Hohenstein claimed. “About 15 minutes later, he showed up at the door and he said ‘I just need to verify that Stacey, Mike and Jax are in the home.'”

Because her other half jobs from residence as well as she’s a remain at residence mommy, the 14- day quarantine does not impact them a lot. But, she wish this acts as a suggestion for individuals driving from Louisiana back right into Texas.

The obligatory 14- day quarantine order for individuals taking a trip from Louisiana to Texas worked March 30 as well as continues to be effectively up until more notification.

If you are captured not adhering to the order, you might encounter a penalty of $1000 or as much as 6 months behind bars.

As of April 15, DPS Officers have actually evaluated over 246,000 individuals as well as gathered greater than 29,000 traveling kinds from individuals based on the mandated self-quarantine