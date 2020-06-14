Houston explosion: Bar 5015 blast was intentional, HFD chief says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Evidence in the aftermath of an explosion at a bar in Houston’s Third Ward is pointing to the blast being intentionally set, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena confirmed Friday afternoon.

Pena said investigators want into the chance of an “accelerant” being used included in the explosion of Bar 5015 early Friday morning. He added fumes from that built up beneath the deck of the business, and multiple gas containers were found close to the scene. HFD is now considering whether the containers were utilized in the fire.

The person behind the blast could face arson charges, based on Pena.

“First, it was just disbelief,” bar owner, Steven Rodgers, said in exclusive interview with ABC13.

Earlier, Pena told ABC13 that investigators found signs of some sort of gas build-up in the deck section of the business situated on Almeda Road at Wichita Street.

Accelerant-sniffing dogs hit on several spots, leading them to locate that gasoline may have been involved, Pena also said.

The fire department is still searching for the cause and origin, Pena added. Investigators were also looking at security camera footage at the time of the incident.

Houston Fire Department arson investigators, as well as investigators from HPD, the FBI, and the ATF, are investigating. The explosion was first reported at 4:55 a.m.

Shortly after finding a call of the incident, firefighters found a debris field and multiple small spot fires when they reached the business, HFD said. Those fires were put out within five minutes.

Video from the scene shows debris scattered in the street, with multiple emergency response vehicles on the scene.

Neighbors that live close to the bar reported shattered glass and photos falling off the walls within their homes.

Supporters have setup a fundraiser to help pay to rebuild the business.

Follow Steve Campion on Twitter and Facebook.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.