Houston cops launch investigation after police horse is seen trampling on a protester

Police in Houston launched an investigation Saturday after a stunning video confirmed a mounted police officer flattening and trampling a feminine protester.

The incident occurred on Friday night time in downtown Houston close to police headquarters the place a group had gathered to exhibit following the loss of life of George Floyd.

The video reveals the girl standing together with her again to the digital camera when the police horse plows into her and stamps on her as she struggles to rise up.

It is not clear if the girl was injured though Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo on Saturday reported that they’d not confirmed any accidents amongst protesters from the night time earlier than.

A stunning video from a George Floyd protest in Houston on Friday confirmed a lady being knocked to the bottom by a police officer on a horse and being trampled on

There have been 137 arrests and eight police officers have been injured in Houston on Friday night time as protests gathered over the loss of life of Floyd whereas in police custody.

Floyd, 46, a native of town, died on Memorial Day after a white police officer arresting him knelt on his neck for over eight minutes whereas he mentioned that he could not breathe.

The video of the incident was posted to Twitter by Alison Amador who instructed the Houston Chronicle that the mounted police have been known as in as soon as the protesters grew louder.

She mentioned that they have been already serving to a fellow protester following a scuffle with the cops.

‘From my standpoint, it regarded prefer to me the cop noticed her standing there however continued to plow by way of,’ Amador mentioned.

The video begins with a group of protesters gathered in entrance of two mounted officers.

A whistle is then heard and one other horse seems, not stopping because it crashes into a lady holding a signal and standing peacefully together with her again to him.

The horse continues to maneuver rapidly over the girl, stamping on her as she struggles to rise up.

She is rapidly grabbed and pulled to her ft by different protesters and the gang turns into rapidly agitated and shouts on the cops.

‘Don’t trample her,’ is screamed from the group assembled.

The girls is seen right here holding a signal earlier than the horse got here up from behind her

The cop blew his whistle however then smashed straight into the girl. Other protesters rushed to assist as she struggled to get again onto her ft after the collision

Houston police mentioned Saturday they’re ‘conscious of a video circulating displaying one in all our mounted patrol horses and a citizen. We are at the moment reviewing the circumstances behind the incident’.

Police Chief Acevedo was questioned in regards to the video in his Saturday press convention and said that he didn’t consider the incident was intentional.

He claimed the officer and lady have been each watching what was taking place round them and never one another.

‘Riding a horse is like driving a automotive, you have to decelerate as a result of folks aren’t paying consideration,’ he mentioned.

The lady within the video instructed KPRC 2 that she plans to take authorized motion in opposition to the Houston Police Department concerning the incident.

Houston Police mentioned Saturday they’re investigating the incident

On Twitter, nevertheless, Houston Police Officers Union Vice President Doug Griffith mentioned that it was the protester’s fault for being knocked over.

‘The whistle is to warms (sic) folks,’ Griffith mentioned. ‘If you do not listen, then that is on your (sic)!’

Chief Acevedo mentioned in a press convention on Saturday that almost all protesters in Houston had assembled peacefully however that 16 patrol automobiles have been broken.

The majority of these arrested could be charged with obstructing a roadway, the Houston Chronicle states.

The demonstration started Friday at round 2pm and marched towards metropolis corridor peacefully.

As the night time progressed, nevertheless, teams started to throw objects at officers, smashed the home windows and windshields of a police cruiser and shattered the home windows of space companies, resulting in arrests.

An individual carrying facemask and goggles gestures as folks collect to protest and mourn George Floyd in Houston on Friday. Floyd was a native of town

Protesters cease and chant “I can’t breathe” as they march in Houston on Friday. The metropolis ready for additional demonstrations on Saturday night time after 137 arrests the night time earlier than

The police chief blamed the unruly parts of the protest on white outdoors agitators who have been stirring up violence.

‘We’re seeing that there are folks — who should not folks of coloration — who’re coming into this metropolis and different cities to truly begin agitating and really participating in violence,’ Acevedo mentioned.

‘Unfortunately, what occurs is there are provocateurs or anarchists or those that wish to hijack the official ache, the official grievances, the official actions of 80 % — if no more — of that crowd.’

Acevedo added that every one state and native regulation enforcement had been mobilized for the additional protests anticipated on Saturday night time.

‘We can’t tolerate felony mischief or destruction of property,’ he mentioned.

All officers shall be working on 12-hour shifts whereas Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner activated town’s Office of Emergency Management.

This ensures workers in varied places of work are ready to reply.

On Saturday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott deployed 1,500 Department of Public Safety officers to 4 Texas cities, together with Houston, in preparation, in response to the Houston Chronicle.

Floyd grew up within the Third Ward in Houston earlier than shifting to Minneapolis the place he died on Monday.

Further protests are scheduled across the nation for Saturday night time as Floyd’s household proceed to name for a extra critical cost than third-degree homicide be leveled in opposition to arrested former police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin, 44, was arrested on Friday after days of protests calling for him to be charged.

A video of Floyd’s loss of life reveals the white cop, who was fired the subsequent day, kneeling on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes as he repeatedly states that he cannot breathe.

The household and protester are additionally calling for the three different officers concerned within the arrest – J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao – to be charged.