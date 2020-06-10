Houston chief says investigators should look ‘very closely’ at history between George Floyd, Derek Chauvin

“I have a feeling that we may find some kind of conflict that may have led to this individual doing what he did with an abandoned heart and with malice in his heart, which I think will have an impact on the type of charges and the impact on the trial moving forward.”

FLOYD, CHAUVIN BOTH WORKED AT SAME MINNEAPOLIS NIGHTCLUB

Chauvin and Floyd both worked as security guards at exactly the same Minneapolis nightclub as recently as last year, but details of their interactions are unconfirmed.

On Wednesday, a former coworker told CBS that the two men had a history and they “bumped heads” on several occasions.

The former owner of the nightclub was unable to confirm details, but the Associated Press reported that she recalled incidents when Chauvin became aggressive during events that drew a mainly black clientele, and would answer fights by spraying the crowd with Mace.

“I don’t think that you can eliminate race in equivalence of the motivation,” Acevedo said, reiterating that investigators need to look “deep into his [Chauvin’s] past and motives.”

Acevedo, who testified earlier Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee on dilemmas related to police brutality and racial profiling, also told Cavuto he was against the movement to “defund the police,” saying that “communities of color and poor communities need us.”