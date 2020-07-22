Houston boys lose parents within 2 weeks of each other

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK)– When 14- year-old Isaiah Garcia towered above his mom’s body at her funeral service previously this month, he believed it was the hardest thing he would do.

Two weeks later on, his dad passed away, too.

“I didn’t get to say goodbye to my mom or my dad now, and that’s what hurt me the most right now,” Garcia informed ABC13

His mom, 39- year-old Naomi Esquivel, passed away on July 2 from COVID-19, according to her mom Rita Marquez-Mendoza

Carlos Garcia, 44, Naomi’s spouse of 24 years, attended her funeral service with their 2 kids, Isaiah and 11- year-old Nathan.

Garcia was recuperating from the infection when he was hospitalized for kidney failure. On July 17, he was discovered unresponsive and passed away from oxygen deprivation, according to Marquez-Mendoza Like Naomi, who was hospitalized just a day, completion went quickly.

“He had just spoken to his son at 11 o’clock. They pronounced him dead at 12:24,” stated Jacob Mendoza, the young boy’s uncle, a daddy of 4, who will now raise theboys “I love them with all my heart and I know this is what their parents would’ve wanted was for me take them in.”

“At least, considering that he [my father] passed, we get to be with our household,” statedIsaiah “We don’t have to go to an orphanage or anything. I’d rather be here than anywhere else right now.”

Both parents, who had hidden health conditions, were alone when they passed away. It is the truth of COVID-19 that weighs on Naomi’s mom.

“Dying now is more tragic than it was before because you die alone. You die alone without your family members,” stated Marquez-Mendoza

The household has actually established a GoFundMe to assist with the boys’ living costs, as they attempt to manage their own inconceivable loss.

“We hadn’t even begun to grieve my daughter and now we have to bury Carlos and the grandchildren are left without a mom and a dad,” stated Marquez-Mendoza “This disease is just horrible.”

Garcia’s funeral service is next Wednesday at The Promise Church of Houston.

