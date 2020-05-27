Housing problem of 185 Armenian families deported from Azerbaijan to be solved – Panorama

By Wednesday’s resolution of the Armenian authorities, the second stage of the housing program for folks deported from Azerbaijan has launched.

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan mentioned a complete of 2,169,750,000 drams will be spent on fixing the housing problem of families residing in non permanent shelters in Kentron, Erebuni, Nor Nork, Arabkir and Davitashen administrative districts of Yerevan.

The minister mentioned that within the earlier stage in 2019 1.5 billion drams had been allotted to clear up the housing problem of 112 families. According to Papikian, by this resolution 185 families will be supplied with residences.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan requested the minister how a lot cash is supplied to every household. In response, Papikyan mentioned the sum varies relying on the quantity of members of the family and the dimensions of the residence.

“In any case, it’s enough to buy an apartment in different parts of Yerevan,” the minister mentioned.