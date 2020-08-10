Houses explode in Baltimore, trapping people inside

Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 verified the credibility of its account to CNN by phone without supplying extra information, as very first responders– consisting of members of Local 734– were on path the scene.

Three people have actually been saved by firemens, the group stated, and the Baltimore Special Rescue Operations Team has actually started search and rescue operations.

Baltimore City medical systems and Baltimore County Fire Department systems likewise have actually been contacted us to the scene.

James E. Bentley, the Baltimore City Mayor’s representative, informed CNN he knows the reports and was headed into a conference about the circumstance.