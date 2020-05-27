House Republicans Sue Pelosi – Attempt To Stop Democrats’ ‘Unconstitutional Proxy Voting Scheme’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) got some bad news this week when House Republicans led by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) filed a lawsuit against her to stop Democrats’ brand new proxy voting rule which will allow congressional lawmakers to vote on behalf of up to 10 additional members.

Pelosi along with her fellow Democrats shamelessly handed this rule throughout the coronavirus pandemic last Friday, without any GOP votes. While that the principle is intended to only be set up temporarily for 45 days, Pelosi has the capacity to lengthen or shorten the proxy voting interval according to public health advice, based on Roll Call.

The lawsuit has been registered by McCarthy and 20 of the offender Republicans, all of whom pointed out the Constitution stipulates that a vast majority of lawmakers must be physically present so as to conduct business, which leaves proxy voting .

“I just filed a lawsuit in federal court to overturn Speaker Pelosi’s unconstitutional proxy voting scheme,” McCarthy declared on Twitter. “It could allow as few as 20 Representatives to control the votes of 220. This is NOT the representative democracy our Founders envisioned or what our Constitution allows.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) agreed that the rule was “unconstitutional,” including “you gotta show up for work.”

“This week, House Democrats will break over 230 years of precedent and allow Members of Congress to vote by proxy on the House floor,” McCarthy wrote at a different statement. “This is not simply arcane parliamentary procedure. It is a brazen violation of the Constitution, a dereliction of our duty as elected officials, and would silence the American people’s voice during a crisis.” Pelosi predictably dismissed back in the litigation by belittling it, calling it a “sad stunt.”

“The House’s position that remote voting by proxy during a pandemic is fully consistent with the Constitution is supported by expert legal analyses,” she included in a statement. “Further, the Supreme Court made clear over a century ago that the Constitution empowers each chamber of Congress to set its own procedural rules.”

What’s actually “sad” is that Democrats happen to be reverted with a worldwide pandemic which has killed thousands and thousands of men and women to be able to push their revolutionary agendas down the throats of Americans. Democrats happen to be having far too much leeway for this outbreak, and we hope this litigation acts as a reminder for them they won’t eliminate what they’re doing.

