House Republican Resolution Condemns Ilhan Omar For Advocating A ‘Marxist Form Of Government’

A resolution from House Republicans has condemned Rep Ilhan Omar for advocating America adopts “a Marxist form of government.”

Omar: “We Must Begin Dismantling The Whole System Of Oppression”

At an event in Minneapolis at the start of the month, Ilhan Omar said that “as long as [the American] economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out, we will perpetuate this inequality.”

She added that while the “criminal justice system” was already being targeted (by the recent movement to Defund the Police), leftists must not stop there.

“We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it,” Omar explained.

Ilhan Omar calls for "dismantling" of the U.S. "economy and political systems."

“A History Of Expressing Anti-American Sentiments”

These comments from Ilhan Omar went down like a cup of cold soup with anyone who cares about this great country, and that clearly includes many Republicans in the House. A resolution was introduced by Rep Andy Biggs of Arizona, and co-sponsored by eight other Republicans including Scott Perry, Chip Roy, and Debbie Lesko.

In it, they argue that Omar has a “history of expressing anti-American sentiments,” and that her and other members “continue to advocate for a Marxist form of government that is incompatible with the principles laid out in the founding documents of the United States.”

Given this incompatibility, the resolution notes that this would put her in conflict with her oath of office where she swoar to defend the constitution of this country. It concludes that the House should therefore condemn her and anyone else who “advocates for Marxist policies.”

You know, it’s nice to see politicians act the way we want them to from time to time! Cracking down on communist thought, and condemning it whereever it arises, is exactly what is needed today. We can’t allow these subversive elements to run rampant in society, and especially not within Congress itself.