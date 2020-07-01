House passes small business loan Paycheck Protection Program extension by unanimous consent

The House passed the extension, which may keep the program open to applications to August 8, unanimously. The measure will now go to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature.

Throughout the day Wednesday House Democrats also debated how to handle the extension, with some pushing for additional changes to the program, in accordance with several aides involved in the discussions.

House Small Business Committee Chairwoman Nydia Velazquez, a New York Democrat and central negotiator on this program, said earlier in the day she was pushing the Trump administration for long-sought loan-level details on the program up to this time.

“We need to make an assessment whether or not the program has been successful,” Velazquez told reporters. “We need the data to be able to conclude that this is the way to go.” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza told lawmakers last week that data could be delivered to House committees by the end of the week, but there has been palpable frustration among Democrats over how long it has taken as much as this point. As it stands, a lot more than 4.8 million small businesses tapped more than $520 billion in potentially forgivable loans through the program — a central pillar of the $2.2 trillion emergency economic relief efforts deployed in March to keep the economy afloat since the pandemic resulted in mass shut downs of businesses round the country. The program was so critical at its inception that a first round of funding dry out in under two weeks and had to be replenished. But curiosity about the program largely dried up in recent weeks, as shifting rules and the inability of borrowers to return for another loan limited the number of small businesses in a position to go through the application process. More than $130 billion in allocated funds remained unused at the time of the program’s closure Tuesday night. That, along with the looming deadline, have spurred bipartisan negotiations in regards to the next phase of this program and small business relief. Bipartisan Senate negotiations have began to move quickly, as lawmakers seek to lay the groundwork for the small business part of the next stimulus legislation. Negotiations on that package are anticipated to kick into gear later this month after lawmakers reunite from the July 4 holiday recess. “We’re close to reaching a bipartisan agreement and I know we’re going to be working very hard over the recess to do so,” Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican who was central to bringing Senate Republicans on board with the short-term extension, said Wednesday. Lawmakers involved with he negotiations are seeking an even more targeted utilization of the left funds within the next round of stimulus legislation, focusing specifically on the hardest hit businesses and industries.

