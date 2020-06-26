House passes DC statehood bill: Here’s how it would work

The new state would be called “Washington, Douglass Commonwealth.” In order to preserve its abbreviated name, D.C. would stand for “Douglass Commonwealth” after Maryland abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

How would its governance change?

The mayor would become governor and the town council would perform as a legislative assembly. Congress currently serves as a form of overlord over D.C. and can intervene in some of the city’s laws and policies. But the bill would get rid of the role of Congress in D.C.’s affairs.

DC MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER, IN LATEST STATEHOOD PUSH, SAYS AUTHORITIES ‘ENCROACHES’ ON AUTONOMY

Why does D.C. desire to become a state?

D.C. residents currently pay taxes but have no voting representation on Capitol Hill. That spawned the city to issue license plates in the mid-1990s which read “Taxation Without Representation.”

The city doesn’t have official Senate representation except a “shadow senator,” who isn’t formally identified by the legislative body. D.C. also offers a nonvoting delegate to the House, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC). She can do every thing in Congress except vote on the House floor.

Calls for statehood were renewed after President Trump angered Democrats, especially D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, by deploying the National Guard to quell civil unrest in May following the death of George Floyd.

How would D.C. be represented in Congress?

D.C. would get two voting Senators and one voting House member, based on its current populace of over 700,000. A big reason Democrats support statehood and Republicans do not: Those new seats in Congress would almost assuredly go to Democrats.

Would the bill change voting in the presidential election?

No, D.C. is currently recognized in the electoral college; it has three electoral votes.

Why isn’t D.C. a state?

Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution demands the creation of a federal district to function as the seat of government. The Founders carved D.C. out of two states, Maryland and Virginia, so no single state would have undue influence, hosting the administrative centre.

However, the legislation would carve out a capital city district, a particular political subdivision, around the White House, government buildings, the national mall and U.S. Capitol. That would be all that was left of the “District of Columbia.”

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issued a statement Wednesday arguing that the tiny federal district could nevertheless be beholden to the new state.

“For example, given its small size, the Federal capital would depend entirely on the new State of Washington, D.C. for most, if not all, of the necessary modern services, which directly implicates a concern that troubled the Framers,” OMB said.

The OMB statement also argued that the existing House bill is unconstitutional because of how it would take land away from the existing district to make a state.

Will the bill make it through the Senate?

The bill is presumed to be dead on arrival in the Senate. Republicans are unlikely to be motivated to guide such a plan as it would most likely guarantee yet another Democratic House member and, more somewhat, two Democratic senators.

President Trump would also likely veto the measure. In a current interview with the New York Post, Trump claimed that Democrats support D.C. statehood because the district is largely Democratic and they just want two more Senate seats.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“They might like to do that so they really pick up two automatic Democrat [seats in the Senate] — you understand it’s 100 percent Democrat, basically — so why would the Republicans ever accomplish that?” Trump said. “That’ll never happen unless we have some very, very stupid Republicans around that I don’t think you do.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.