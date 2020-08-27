‘House of Cardin’ aims to be more than a fashion documentary

Our objective to assist you browse the brand-new typical is sustained by customers. To take pleasure in unrestricted gain access to to our journalism, subscribe today

P. David Ebersole and Todd Hughes are documentary filmmakers and Pierre Cardin fans– however they never ever really meant to make a documentary about the famous designer.

“We collect Pierre Cardin, so we have furniture—we have all the sort of fun items like the backgammon set and glassware,” Ebersole informs Fortune.

“We were in Paris by chance with our last film, and we happened upon the Cardin museum and then we went into the store and started talking to the guy that worked at the store about our obsession and he said, ‘Oh, Mr. Cardin loves to meet people like you that really know all of his work.’ And we were like—there’s a Mr. Cardin?”

“We thought it was like one of those mythical names, right? Like Betty Crocker,” Hughes includes, chuckling.

Instead, they understood “not only was there a man, but he was 95 years old, he still goes to work every day, signs every check,” Ebersole states.

Now, about 3 years after the filmmakers initially fulfilled Cardin, and about a year because it debuted on the celebration circuit, their documentary House of Cardin, is getting a virtual and restricted theatrical release Friday, prior to it appears on …

