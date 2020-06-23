House Judiciary chairman planning to subpoena attorney general, source says

The ranking Republican on the committee, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, said in a letter obtained by CNN that the New York Democrat’s staff indicated that he could subpoena Barr for a hearing in July.

Berman’s departure came a day after he had refused Barr’s request that he resign. In a curt letter to Berman on Saturday, Barr told him Trump had agreed to remove him and conceded that Berman’s deputy would succeed him.

“I don’t think calls for his impeachment are premature any more than calls for the President’s impeachment were premature, but they are a waste of time at this point,” Nadler told Tapper of Barr, whom he criticized for removing Berman.

“We’ve seen a pattern of … Barr corruptly impeding all these investigations, so this is just more of the same,” Nadler said.

Nadler also known as the Republican-led Senate “corrupt” over its decision earlier in the day this year to acquit Trump on on two articles of impeachment, and that he stressed there clearly was nothing to be gained from pursuing Barr’s impeachment because it would probably end in exactly the same not-guilty vote.

“We’re instead going to do what we have to do without that, and including barring $50 million from his own personal budget,” Nadler said.

Nadler’s committee has invited Berman to testify, and the chairman told Tapper he is confident the former US attorney will do so, though that he wouldn’t say when which could happen.

This story has been updated with additional information.