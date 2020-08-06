House in Armenian border village destroyed in Azerbaijani shelling to be built from scratch – Panorama

A house in the border village of Chinari of Armenia’s Tavush Province completely destroyed in Azerbaijani shelling in July will be built from scratch, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Another destroyed house in the village of Nerkin Karmiraghbyur, where no one lives, will be turned into a park, he added.

“We will buy the area from the owner and donate it to the village,” the prime minister said.

According to preliminary assessments, a total of 302,618,000 drams are needed to repair the damages inflicted to the border villages by the Azerbaijani shelling, of which 25,000,000 drams were already allocated by the Armenian government during one of its previous meetings, Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan said.

According to the minister, the envisaged funds of 277, 618,000 drams will be directed to the restoration works in the villages.