House Flipper – PlayStation 4



Price: $29.99

(as of Jul 23,2020 00:15:34 UTC – Details)



House flipper is a unique chance to become a one-man renovation crew. Buy, repair and remodel or upgrade devastated house! Give them a second life and sell them at a profit! What you’ve got at your disposal is a set of tools and parts. Use them to hammer, drill, nail and screw things together, and do whatever is necessary to fit, fix or clean up stuff. Experiment with interior designs and decorating styles you like. Decorate and furnish Interiors with hundreds of unique items that you’re free to choose from. Express yourself! Do you love interior design and want to fill up empty rooms following using your favorite style? You can Buy an empty apartment and furnish it. Do you Prefer things only engineers would understand? You can focus on repair and installations. Are you an expert on the “small move, big change” Approach? You can Buy a decent house and make it perfect by adding some style and fixing stuff. The ultimate goal of the house flipping business is profit. Are you a risk taker? Do you like to invest? Estimate profit and find the best risk/reward Ratio for you.

Deploy new mechanisms and earn cash so you can Increase investment and speed up progress.

Improve and hone your skills and interior design