House expected to vote on changing rules to allow remote voting

A vote session has been planned this week to allow proxy voting for members of the House. Announced on Monday, the step has been taken on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

House Majority Leader, Steny Hoyer’s office reported, “The House is expected to vote on a rules change related to remote voting by proxy.”

A lack of better alternative and urgency of Congress to be functional in times of crisis has been the major motivation behind the need for a proxy voting setup. This remote functioning system was recommended by Jim McGovern last week.

However, concerns arise over the decision.

Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader, claimed that this “puts too much power in one hand.” Rep. Tom Cole said that this might be “the best of a series of bad options.”

Six Congressmen have been tested positive to date. The decision seems to be a clear way to reduce further risk of contagion. The members are yet to vote one last time before they begin voting remotely.

