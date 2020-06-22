House Dems schedule depositions with top Pompeo aides in probe of State Department inspector general’s firing

“It’s disappointing that the State Department refused to create these witnesses available for the voluntary transcribed interviews we originally requested, but we’re determined to obtain the transparency Americans deserve,” the New York Democrats continued.

Linick himself, however, did supply a transcribed interview with Congress after his firing, in which that he said that his office had been looking at Pompeo’s decision to expedite an $8 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia, among other State Department matters.

Linick had also reportedly been investigating in to whether Pompeo had ordered a staffer to perform personal errands including walking his dog, making dinner reservations and grabbing dry cleaning, a source familiar with the investigation told Fox News.

Linick, a former assistant U.S. attorney in California and Virginia who has held the IG position since 2013, had overseen reports that were highly critical of the State Department’s management policies since Trump took office.

His office had also criticized a few Trump appointees for their treatment of career staff for allegedly being insufficiently supportive of Trump and his policies, the AP reported.

Trump wrote in a letter to Congress in May that he no further had confidence in Linick, but later told reporters he did so at the request of Pompeo and knew little of Linick’s work.

After he was fired, Democrats in Congress immediately cried foul, with the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee suggesting that Linick was fired in part in retaliation for opening a study into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

According to the Washington Post’s Carol Morello, Pompeo said in an interview that Linick “wasn’t performing a function in a way that we had tried to get him to” and was “trying to undermine what it was that we were trying to do.”

Linick’s removal continued a series of changes one of the government’s inspectors general. The most notable of which was Trump’s April firing of Inspector General for the Intelligence Community Michael Atkinson for his role in the whistleblower complaint that light emitting diode the Ukraine probe — and Trump’s subsequent impeachment.

Engel immediately announced the investigation and accused Pompeo of pushing out Linick because of his investigation to the arms deal.

“I’ve learned there may be another reason for IG Linick’s firing. His office was investigating—at my request—Trump’s phony emergency declaration so he could send Saudi Arabia weapons,” Engel tweeted Monday. “We don’t have the full picture yet, but it’s troubling that Sec Pompeo wanted Linick pushed out.”

In May 2019, President Trump declared an emergency which allowed him to bypass Congress to send weapons to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, as well as other countries.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee, in conjunction with the Oversight Committee, unmasked six closed-door depositions will require place within the next month.

Among those set to testify at a hearing for the Committee on Foreign Affairs is Under Secretary of State for Management Brian Bulatao, who the committee said has recently agreed to achieve this, on July 2. Linick told lawmakers Bulatao, a longtime confidante of Pompeo, had usually tried to “bully” him about the investigations, particularly the Saudi arms deal.

On June 29, Pompeo’s executive secretary Lisa Kenna would be the first to testify. Also on July 8 the committee plans to call Mike Miller, the deputy assistant secretary for defense trade, followed closely by Toni Porter, a senior adviser in the department, on July 10.

Later in July, Marik String, a former deputy assistant secretary; Charles Faulkner, a former principal deputy assistant secretary; and R. Clarke Cooper, the assistant secretary of the Bureau of Political Military Affairs, will soon be called to testify.

