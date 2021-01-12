House Dems introduce resolution to impeach Trump again

House Democrats plan to vote Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for his role in last week’s riots at the US Capitol, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told House Democrats on Monday on a caucus call, according to sources on the call.

The House will vote Tuesday evening on a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power, and then plan to vote Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET on the impeachment resolution, Hoyer said.

Democrats formally introduced their impeachment resolution Monday, charging Trump with “incitement of insurrection” as they race toward making him the first president in history to be impeached twice.

Democrats also tried to bring up the 25th Amendment resolution urging Pence to remove Trump from power on the House floor on Monday, but House Republicans blocked the request.

The single impeachment article, which was introduced when the House gaveled into a brief pro-forma session Monday, points to Trump’s repeated false claims that he won the election and his speech to the crowd on January 6 before pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol. It also cited Trump’s call with the Georgia Republican secretary of state where the President urged him to “find” enough votes for Trump to win the state.

“In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government,” the resolution says. “He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

The resolution, which was introduced by Democrats David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Ted Lieu of California, also cited the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, noting that it “prohibits any person who has ‘engaged in insurrection or rebellion against’ the United States” from holding office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told House Democrats that the House would proceed with bringing an impeachment resolution to the floor this week unless Pence moves to invoke the 25th Amendment with a majority of the Cabinet to remove Trump from power.