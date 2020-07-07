House Dems’ defense funding bill allocates $1M to rename military facilities named for Confederates

It includes a 3 percent pay raise for service members, along with more child care and family support.

The fiscal year 2021 appropriations bill, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) would reserve $1 million in Army operations and maintenance funds to cover expenses to rename “installations, facilities, roads, and streets” that currently hold Confederate names. The Army currently has 10 bases named after Confederates.

President Trump has threatened to veto the mammoth spending bill if it includes this kind of provision, but other Republican leaders have urged him not to do so.

“I would hope he wouldn’t veto it just based on that,” Sen. Grassley, R-Iowa, said of Trump Tuesday. “If it came to overriding a veto, we’d probably override the veto,” he added.

GRASSLEY: SENATE WOULD ‘PROBABLY’ OVERRIDE VETO OF DEFENSE BILL OVER RENAMING MILITARY BASES

The bill released by the House Appropriations Committee also bans the Trump administration from reallocating defense spending to pay for a U.S.-Mexico border wall and aims to reverse Trump’s move earlier this season to just take $3.8 billion from weapons programs and other Pentagon accounts to use on the wall. The bill would require the Defense Department put money it transferred back in its original accounts if it will not be spent by the time the bill becomes law.

The Pentagon spending bill also includes $275 million for Ukraine security, an increase of $25 million over this past year. Ukraine security funding was a centerpiece of the impeachment inquiry after Trump temporarily withheld the money. The committee wrote the bill in such a way to protect the account from certain budget guidelines and require Congressional notification if the money isn’t obligated to Ukraine in due time.

The bill offers $2.5 billion in continued funding for the Space Force, but blocks money from being spent to transfer parts of other armed forces in to the Space Force. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper confirmed it won’t hurt the department.

It also incorporates money for 91 F-35 fighter jets, nine new Navy ships and $758 million to mitigate the results of the coronavirus pandemic on sub-contractors on the defense industrial base, among other big-ticket items. It includes billions for Afghan security forces and other anti-ISIS forces in the Middle East, in addition to $323 million for sexual assault prevention and response programs in addition to $1.5 billion for environmental restoration.