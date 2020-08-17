House Democrats will vote on giving Postal Service a $25 billion boost

The bill is still being finalized, top Democrats told members during a caucus call, but it will incorporate a version of Rep. Carolyn Maloney’s Delivering for America Act, which would prohibit recent USPS operational changes the Trump administration has made that have slowed mail service around the country.

The bill will also include Democrats’ initial ask for $25 billion in funding for the Postal Service, three sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told members the final bill is likely to come out of committee on Tuesday.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee also announced Monday afternoon that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will testify next week amid accusations that the Trump administration is purposefully hamstringing the Postal Service in an effort to prevent mail-in voting during the pandemic.

Pelosi announced over the weekend that she would call the chamber back into session from its August recess to consider emergency legislation to halt service changes carried out under DeJoy. The House had previously planned to next return for votes in the middle of September. Democrats have charged that the new policies are intended to impede mail-in balloting ahead of the November election. DeJoy, an ally and donor of President Donald Trump, has denied the claims, saying the changes are intended to save money amid a dire financial situation at the USPS. “The Postal Service is a pillar of our democracy, enshrined in the Constitution and…

