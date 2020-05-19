House Democrats Tell Supreme Court They’re Still Looking To Impeach Trump

House Democrats revealed to the Supreme Court Monday that they haven’t given up on their impeachment desires as they search secret grand jury materials from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Talk about kicking a lifeless horse.

Douglas Letter, the House common counsel, mentioned in a courtroom submitting that “The Committee’s impeachment investigation related to obstruction of justice pertaining to the Russia investigation is ongoing.”

“If this material reveals new evidence supporting the conclusion that President Trump committed impeachable offenses,” Letter continues, “the Committee will proceed accordingly – including, if necessary, by considering whether to recommend new articles of impeachment.”

Aren’t You Embarrassed?

This newest transfer jogs my memory of a bit by comic Sebastian Maniscalco the place he asks with utter amazement at folks too dumb to understand their very own actions, “Aren’t you embarrassed?”

We know Democrat lawmakers aren’t, however what about Democrat voters? Is there no disgrace in these infinite efforts to overturn the 2016 election? Especially in gentle of what has come out in latest weeks.

The House Democrats informed the Supreme Court they’re now trying into “the possible exercise of improper political influence over recent decisions made in the Roger Stone and Michael Flynn prosecutions, both of which were initiated by the special counsel.”

Talk about having no idea of actuality.

Democrats Should Be Investigated

Pursuing ‘improper political influence’ relating to the Flynn case, when clear-cut proof exhibiting Barack Obama’s FBI maliciously entrapped the previous nationwide safety adviser, is next-level madness.

Handwritten notes from the day Flynn was interviewed by the FBI present a questioning of the aim behind the interplay: “Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”

The context of the FBI’s aim proved an excessive amount of for the Justice Department to argue that he was not entrapped by bad-faith actors.

Couple this with the revelation that each single witness interviewed in the course of the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia probe admitted they’d no proof of Russia collusion – the very foundation of Mueller’s witch hunt – and you start to grasp Democrats aren’t tethered to actuality.

The Perpetual Impeachment? On Monday, the House filed a short that with the Court that it’s pursuing new articles of impeachment primarily based on the Stone and Flynn cases- a place that blurs the road between oversight and impeachment inquiries… https://t.co/qi7UwUBDmr — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 19, 2020

President Trump, talking on the information of Flynn’s malicious prosecution and the Obama administration’s efforts to concoct a Russian collusion narrative, known as these behind it “human scum.”

“They’re scum and I say it a lot, they’re scum, they’re human scum. This should never have happened in this country,” he seethed.

“The Obama administration Justice Department was a disgrace and they got caught. They got caught. Very dishonest people. But much more than dis – it’s treason, it’s treason.”

Attorney General William Barr on Monday mentioned, “What happened to the president in the 2016 election in the first two years of his administration was abhorrent. It was a grave injustice and it was unprecedented in American history.”

So, why are Democrats nonetheless actively investigating the President for these similar faux crimes when it’s they who must be investigated and faraway from their positions?