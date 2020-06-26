House Democrats pass DC statehood bill Friday

The bill, introduced by DC’s nonvoting House member, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, would shrink the federal capital to a tiny area encompassing the White House, Capitol building, Supreme Court, as well as other federal buildings along the National Mall. The rest of the city would get to be the 51st state, named the Washington, Douglass Commonwealth after abolitionist Frederick Douglass.
The bill passed with a vote of 232-180. Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota was the only Democrat to join Republicans in voting against it. Independent Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan also voted no.
The bill would grant DC two senators and make the present sole House representative a voting member.
“DC will never be a state,” Trump said in the interview. “You mean District of Columbia, a state? Why? So we can have two more Democratic — Democrat senators and five more congressmen? No thank you. That’ll never happen.”
“Not only do we not have voting senators and our congresswoman not have the right to vote, the whims of the federal government can encroach on our even limited autonomy, and it can do so in ways that are threats to all of the American states and all of the American people,” Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday. “Let’s fight back against the cries that we’re too liberal or we’re too black or there are too many Democrats. Who we elect is our business, and the business of America is to make sure that each person is represented fully in this House and in the Senate of the United States of America.”
To become law, the bill’s supporters argue it would just pass both chambers of Congress with a simple majority and then be signed by the President. They say the legislation’s strategy of resizing the main city area would sidestep constitutional questions about making the remainder of DC a situation. But Republicans who oppose DC statehood maintain that adding the district as a state would demand a constitutional amendment.
During House floor debate on the bill, Republican Rep. Gregory Murphy of North Carolina argued for Congress to cede the land back to Maryland instead of making DC its state.
“The move is simply unnecessary when ceding DC back to Maryland is a viable, cost-effective and common sense option,” Murphy said.
And Georgia Republican Rep. Jody Hice said DC statehood goes against public opinion and the Constitution.
“What this is really all about is an attempt to get two more Democratic senators,” he claimed.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back in her floor remarks: “Statehood for the district is about showing respect for our democracy,” she said. “It’s not just about the district. It’s about democracy for the American people and for our US Constitution.”
