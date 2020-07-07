“The bill includes language directing the Architect of the Capitol to remove statues or busts in the U.S. Capitol that represent figures who participated in the Confederate Army or government, as well as the statues of individuals with unambiguous records of racial intolerance, Charles Aycock, John C. Calhoun, and James Paul Clarke, and the bust of Roger B. Taney,” an on line summary of the bill reads.

Aycock was a federal prosecutor in North Carolina in the late 1800s and was elected that state’s governor in 1900. But, due to his racist views, Duke University and East Carolina University have removed his name from residence halls in recent years, in line with the Charlotte Observer. Calhoun was a vice president to Presidents John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson and fought in favor of slavery in a slew of other government positions that he held in the early years of the republic.

Clark was a senator from Arkansas who supported white supremacy. Taney was the chief justice of the Supreme Court who wrote the opinion in the Dred Scott case, which ruled that Blacks, free or otherwise, “were not intended to be” American citizens under the Constitution, a ruling that contributed somewhat to the beginning of the Civil War.

According to the text of the bill, “Confederate” statues and busts would mean depictions of individuals who voluntarily served as an ingredient of the Confederate military, the military of a situation while it was rebelling contrary to the United States or anybody who served as a Confederate government official.

This would include, for example, Jefferson Davis, whose statue was donated by Mississippi. Davis commanded Mississippi’s military forces after it seceded from the union and later was the president of the Confederacy.

Trump has explicitly defended statues of nearly universally venerated American Founders who owned slaves, like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, and who’ve come under fire by some on the far left. This includes more controversial figures who nonetheless played a significant part in American history, like Andrew Jackson and Christopher Columbus, and longstanding military tributes to Confederates like Fort Bragg and Fort Lee.

Trump has been less explicit on defending Confederate displays in other cases, and it’s unclear Trump would oppose the precise provisions in the House bill. Trump did, however, defend monuments that “represent our History & Heritage, both… the good and the bad” in a tweet thread last month, implying he would support leaving up Confederate monuments that some protesters have torn down amid recent racial unrest.

The president the other day issued an executive order providing for a national statue garden that will include several of American founders, some who owned slaves, alongside civil rights leaders like Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King, Jr., Frederick Douglass and Jackie Robinson.

But Trump on Monday sent a controversial tweet that argued your decision by NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag contributed to its “lowest ratings EVER!” which can be not true — the TV ratings for the game have increased since it barred the flag.

Congress has made other efforts to purge Confederate tributes as well. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., removed the portraits of former House speakers who served the Confederacy last month and the Republican-controlled Senate included a provision in a defense bill that would rename military assets — including Fort Bragg and Fort Lee — that are named after Confederates, prompting a veto threat from Trump.

States and municipalities nationwide also provide introduced plans to remove Confederate tributes in recent weeks. And protesters and also some politicians have advocated removing tributes to American presidents who are considered racially insensitive, including statues of George Washington and even Abraham Lincoln, who light emitting diode the United States through the Civil War and issued the Emancipation Proclamation.