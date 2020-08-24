House Democrats grill postmaster general over delays in mail delivery

Washington– House Democrats grilled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy at a hearing on Monday over current modifications to the Postal Service that have actually slowed mail delivery, highlighting growing issues about the service’s capability to deal with mail-in tallies ahead of the November election.

“Our entire country is experiencing these delays as a result of Mr. DeJoy’s actions,” stated Representative Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the House Oversight andReform Committee

In his 2 months on the task, DeJoy has actually supervised a series of current functional modifications, such as getting rid of most overtime and ending additional plan shipments. Democrats on the panel consistently associated DeJoy’s transfer to either incompetence or a purposeful desire to obstruct mail delivery ahead of the elections, when an increase of mail-in tallies are anticipated to be cast over issues about the coronavirus.

The postmaster general certainly rebuffed Democrats’ allegations and protected his stewardship of the Postal Service, implicating House Democrats of dispersing “misinformation” about his actions and restating that the USPS is “fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s ballots securely and on-time.”

DeJoy suspended a number of modifications after public protest previously this month, however informed legislators on Monday that he would not reverse any of the procedures that have actually currently been carried out. Under questioning from Democrats, DeJoy declined to devote to bring back mail- arranging makers that have actually been gotten rid of from …