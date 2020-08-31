House Democrats can’t subpoena former White House counsel, appeals court rules

The decision on Monday to shut down the subpoena case means the Democrat-led House of Representatives is unlikely to hear from McGahn or gain the ability to force top executive branch officials to testify about the President, especially before the election or before the current Congress ends in early 2021.

The appeals court said Monday that the House’s lawsuit against McGahn must be dismissed.

The court reasoned that if it wanted to enforce subpoenas like this in court, Congress should pass a law allowing the House to do so.

In the 2-1 decision, the appeals court says there’s no reason or law that allows the House to sue over McGahn’s refusal to testify.