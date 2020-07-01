House Democrat Submits Resolution To Impeach Attorney General Barr

House Democrat Steve Cohen (TN) on Tuesday submitted a resolution calling for the impeachment of Attorney General William Barr.

Cohen has been calling for Barr’s impeachment for over a week saying “he is reigning terror on the rule of law.”

Now, he’s formally submitted a resolution.

“Today, I introduced #HRes1032, which would authorize an impeachment inquiry into Attorney General Barr,” Cohen tweeted.

“He has politicized the DOJ, undermined the rule of law, abused his power, obstructed justice [and] violated the first amendment,” the Democrat added. “He is not fit to be Attorney General.”

We know the Obama admin weaponized the DOJ & FBI for political gain. Instead of condemning this bare-faced corruption, Democrats are vilifying AG Barr for bringing it to light and for working to hold those involved accountable. This can be an absurdity.https://t.co/pIlLqTiMX3 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 26, 2020

No Support

Perhaps this clown should pay attention to serving the folks of Tennessee rather than wielding impeachment as a political weapon each time something happens that he disagrees with.

Cohen’s details of contention lie in Barr’s reduced total of sentencing for Roger Stone, something that he calls a “travesty,” and the attorney General’s so-called role in a decision to get rid of rioters from Lafayette Square during a protest last month.

But Cohen has little to no support for your time and effort from more prominent Democrats.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) called any effort to impeach Barr a “waste of time,” while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) dismissed it by saying “let’s solve our problems by going to the polls and voting on Election Day.”

But then, she said that prior to the last election aswell.

House Democrats just introduced a resolution to impeach the Attorney General. Are you kidding me? Bill Barr is cleaning the mess that Obama, Biden, and Comey created! — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 30, 2020

For Show

Cohen’s actions, exactly like those taken by Democrats who tried to reverse the election of 2016 by impeaching the President, is all for show. He’s a nut, who likes to dance to please his radical base.

This is, after all, the exact same clown who attempted to insult Attorney General Barr last May when he refused to show up to and including sham House Judiciary Committee hearing.

Cohen, you see, desired to mock Barr as a chicken, and he did so very, very subtly …

Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen branded Attorney General William Barr as “Chicken Barr” after Barr did not appear for a House Judiciary Committee hearing. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports. 🐔🐓🍗 https://t.co/BKsOiCNd2Q pic.twitter.com/sD7ViwxjdP — CNN (@CNN) May 3, 2019

Cohen previously butted heads with Pelosi over Trump’s impeachment, pushing her by saying it was the ‘patriotic’ action to take.

He introduced articles of impeachment in 2017 within the President’s a reaction to violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, which has proven to be a media-generated hoax.

You’d think the folks of Tennessee would be embarrassed by this man.